Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Cyprus

On September 10, 2022 (11 am) the University of Cyprus will implement the unanimous decision of the Senate of the Faculty of Philosophy, following the recommendation of the Council of the Faculty of Philosophy, under the Deanship of the late Professor Michael Pieris, to award the title of Honorary Doctor of the Faculty to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

For this purpose, a delegation consisting of the Chairman and members of the Council of the University of Cyprus, the Rector and the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, the Dean and the three Chairmen of the Departments of the Faculty of Philosophy, and the 25 members – actors and technicians – of the Theatre Workshop of the University of Cyprus will travel to Constantinople.

Prior to the ceremony, the delegation will worship at the Patriarchal Church of St. George and have a tour of the premises of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The official ceremony of the elevation of the Ecumenical Patriarch will take place in the Great Hall of the Throne at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in the Phanar, and will include:

*The conferment of the Honorary Doctorate

*An address by the Rector of the University of Cyprus, Professor Tasos Christofides

*Presentation of the work and personality of His All-Holiness by the Associate Professor of the Department of Classical Studies and Philosophy of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Cyprus, Mr. Spyridon Tzounakas

*Reading of the Resolution by the Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Cyprus, Professor Martin Hinterberger

*Dressing of the honored with the toga of the University of Cyprus by the Rector

*Response by His All-Holiness, the Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

On Saturday afternoon, at 18.30, the members of the Theatre Workshop of the University of Cyprus will perform the play “Waters of Cyprus, Syria, and Egypt” at the Zografeion Lyceum.

Selection, text editing, direction: Michalis Pieris(+),

Music: Evagoras Karagiorgis,

Costume design: Stavros Antonopoulos,

Production Manager, Assistant Director: Stamatia Laοumtzi

Source: ageliaforos.com

