Artsakh’s Aghavno village resident, 86, sets on fire house he built himself ￼

Radia Hovsepyan, 86, has set on fire the house he had built himself in Aghavno village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In a video shared on social media, this elderly man can be seen pouring—with trembling hands—gasoline on the walls of this house and saying that even though it is his time to die, he will not let Azerbaijanis enter his house.

Artsakh Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan had informed the Armenian residents of Aghavno village and Berdzor town that they had to leave their homes by August 25 as these settlements will be handed over to Azerbaijan. The majority of the local population has already left these communities.

