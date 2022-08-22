Armenian-made documentary film records victory in international arena ￼

The documentary entitled “The American Good Samaritans”—which was made with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia and the funding by the National Cinema Center of Armenia—was declared a winner at the Docs Without Borders International Film Festival. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the department of public relations and information of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.

The film was awarded the “Excellence” award, too.

“The American Good Samaritans” is dedicated to the people who have saved the Christian nations from complete destruction.

https://news.am/eng/news/716924.html