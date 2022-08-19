Armenian short film “Beyond the Threshold” will participate in Linz International Short Film Festival | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The film “Beyond the Threshold”, shot with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia and financed by the National Cinema Center of Armenia, will participate in the Linz International Short Film Festival in Austria (in the international competition).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the director, screenwriter and producer of the film is Angineh Isanians, the cameraman is Andranik Sahakyan.

“This short film is a social drama about the violated women’s rights,” the Ministry said.

The goal of the Linz International Short Film Festival is to support young, talented filmmakers by giving them the opportunity to present their work in a professional environment.

Armen Press