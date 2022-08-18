Armenian Heritage Park Celebrates Decade with Events in September

BOSTON — Festive events are being held in September to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston.

On Sunday, September 18, at 3 p.m., all are invited to come together to meet/greet and enjoy the Leon Janikian Ensemble and so much more at an event titled “Let’s Celebrate 10! Afternoon at the Park for Families & Friends.”

On Wednesday, September 21, the gala benefit, “Celebrating Contributions of Our Nations Immigrants!” will be held at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston. Stephen Kurkjian, Pulitzer Prize journalist, author and leader will be honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award. Funds raised support the Legacy Fund to endow the Park’s care and maintenance year-round for many years to come.

“The Park has been a brilliant addition to the new Boston with its giant modern sculpture that gets reshaped every spring into a new form,” as the Boston Globe stated. It celebrates “how public art becomes a part of the city, both permanent and alive… measuring up to the promise each of us makes in living or working in Boston – you are part of this city’s great history and expected to honor and contribute to it… And this is the kind of pledge that I see that the Armenian Heritage Park made to itself and to those who supported its drive from the outset,” commented Stephen Kurkjian during a gathering with the park’s benefactors.

A gift from the Armenian-American community to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth, Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway is a source of pride to all Armenians. The park celebrates the strength and resiliency of generations of Armenians who have immigrated to the U.S. and of immigrants and refugees from throughout the world who have come here and contributed to American life and culture.

Armenian Heritage Park is the initiative of the Armenian Heritage Foundation, comprised of representatives from Armenian-American parishes and organizations in Massachusetts.

The park is among the select few gathering sites on public land in the United States that commemorates the Armenian Genocide and celebrates the immigrant journey. Visitors travel from all over the world to visit this space where all come together on common ground, to remember, celebrate, and honor.

In its commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Haypost, Armenia’s Postal Service, issued a commemorative stamp with a photo of the 2012 Configuration of the Park’s Abstract Sculpture.

Programs at the Park engage all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, building community while broadening reach and impact. Annual programs include the Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture as well as Tea & Tranquility, Celebrating What Unites Us! and New Citizens Welcome Reception following their Naturalization Ceremony at Faneuil Hall. The Najarian Lecture on Human Rights at Faneuil Hall always a highlight. The curriculum, Geometry As Public Art: Telling A Story, inspired by the Park’s design and geometric features that tell the story of the immigrant experience, was developed and is being implemented in the Boston Public Schools. The curriculum fosters understanding and respect while improving math and literacy skills and engaging students creatively all while building common ground.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, everyone is encouraged to consider a gift to support The Legacy Fund to ensure the Park’s impeccable care for years to come. Gifts may be made online at ArmenianHeritagePark.org/Support or by check, made payable to Armenian Heritage Foundation, mailed to Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA 02471. All contributions received by September 28 will be acknowledged in the 10th Anniversary Thank You in a special e-News.

Advance Reservations for the September 21 Gala Banquet are required. To receive the e-invite, email hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org. Contributions received by September 8 will be acknowledged in the Gala Benefit Program Booklet.

RSVP for the September 18 Let’s Celebrate 10! Sunday Afternoon at the Park is appreciated. Email hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org.

