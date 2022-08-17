Yerevan explosion: 2 people still being searched for ￼

The search continues for those who remained under the rubble as a result of the strong explosion that took place at the Surmalu shopping market on August 14.

Sixteen people, including a pregnant woman and a small child, were killed in the explosion. One of these casualties, however, has not been identified yet. Those identified are: Misak Margaryan (born in 1964), Anahit Mkhitaryan (born in 1967), Jemma Nazaryan (born in 1960), Anahit Khalatyan, Vardan Kocharyan (born in 1960), and Gayane Avetisyan (born in 1965), Aram Hayrapetyan (born in 1980), Vachagan Yeghoyan (born in 2000), Erna Grigoryan (born in 1980), Harutyun Garakyan (born in 1987), Mariam Khachatryan (born in 1992), Sirarpi Khachatryan (born in 1994), Marat Shahbazyan (born in 2018 ), and Hrachya Sargsyan (born in 1976), and Artavazd Hayrapetyan (born in 1951).

In addition, 60 people were administered to hospitals, seven of them continue to receive treatment there.

At present, two people are still being searched for; they are: Gagik Karapetyan and Vanik Amirkhanyan.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into this strong explosion—and under the Criminal Code articles on “Violation of fire safety rules or requirements, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences,” and “Violation of rules or requirements for the storage, accounting, transportation, delivery or use of flammable or combustible materials, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences.”

