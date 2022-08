The Ecumenical Patriarch visited Imbros (VIDEO)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited today his birthplace, the island of Imbros.

Shortly after arriving at his homeland, Patriarch Bartholomew made a pilgrimage to the Holy Metropolitan Church of the Assumption of the Theotokos in the island’s capital.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was warmly welcomed by the Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos.

Orthodox Times