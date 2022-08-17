The Ecumenical Patriarch visited Argyroupoli, Pontus

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited Argyroupoli of Pontus (now Gümüşhane) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The Patriarch was accompanied by the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Bishop Ambrose of Argyroupoli, from Germany, with whom he visited the ruined Metropolitan Church of St. George, but also the Episcopacy, which is in the same condition, as well as the old Greek school, which is being restored by decision of the local authorities.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times