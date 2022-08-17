More than 50 people questioned in Yerevan shopping market explosion criminal case ￼

More than 50 people have been questioned so far in the criminal case into the tragic explosion at the Surmalu shopping market in Yerevan on August 14, but the owner of the market has not been questioned. Vardan Tadevosyan, press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, has told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, criminal proceedings have been launched into the aforesaid explosion—and under the Criminal Code articles on “Violation of fire safety rules or requirements, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences,” and “Violation of rules or requirements for the storage, accounting, transportation, delivery or use of flammable or combustible materials, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences.”

And the investigation into the aforementioned proceedings continues in a broader scope.

