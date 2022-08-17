Archdiocese of America: Fanari Camp Celebrating 50 years

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Fanari Camp will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

All clergy, alumni, staff, and campers are invited to the Anniversary Dinner at the Concorde in Killdeere, IL.

The festive event includes dinner, drinks, music, and dancing.

A special Camper VIP room will open after dinner for a white party.

Donations and sponsorships are also being sought to help Fanari continue to expand its ministry, keep costs down for campers, and support those with financial need.



Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Photo: © Fr. Kosmas Kallis

