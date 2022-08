Yerevan metro shut down over bomb threat | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Center of Crisis Management received a bomb threat targeting the Yerevan metro stations around 10:05, August 16.

K9 units and bomb squads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were dispatched to the stations.

The metro said that all stations were shut down until the search is completed.

Armen Press