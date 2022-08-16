Iranians missing in Armenia blast found healthy in Georgia

In a statement issued on Monday night, the embassy said that the six Iranian citizens were thought to be missing after the fire and blast took place in a shopping center in Yerevan.

But the embassy has been informed by those Iranian nationals that they were safe and sound and that they had not been able to contact their families because they had been on the way to Georgia and had no access to the Internet.

Iran’s embassy announced after the blast that all Iranian citizens in Armenia were fine, but the status of six Iranians was unknown.

IRNA