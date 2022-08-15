UPDATED: Death toll in Yerevan market explosion reaches 5 ￼

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the market explosion reached 5, with another 16 people missing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

One of the 5 victims is still unidentified.

185 firefighter-rescuers, 20 water tanks from City Hall, a dozen trucks, tractors and multiple other equipment are working on the scene.

The urban search and rescue teams from the provinces of Shirak and Tavush are also dispatched to the area.

The Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center is assisting the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations in overcoming the consequences of the explosion and determining the cause.

A strong explosion ripped through the Surmalu market just outside the city center around 13:23, August 14.

The prosecution said the investigators are looking into all possible versions. However the criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.

Initially it was reported that the building which caught fire and subsequently exploded was a fireworks warehouse.

UPDATES:

08:58 – Authorities report the death toll reached 6