Prime Minister Pashinyan inspects search and rescue operations at deadly explosion site ￼

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the area of the Surmalu market in Yerevan in the morning of August 15.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, Rescue Service Director Armen Gasparyan and the Head of the Coordinating Office of Inspection Agencies Artur Asoyan accompanied the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan was briefed on the search and rescue operations and the firefighting efforts, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier on August 15 authorities said the death toll in the explosion reached 6.

