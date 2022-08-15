Greek President Sakellaropoulou: Greeks have associated the Virgin Mary with caring for the weak

President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday attended the doxology at the church of Panagia Ekatontapiliani in the island of Paros.

After the end of the Divine Liturgy, Sakellaropoulou made the following statement:

“This year we celebrate this great day for Orthodoxy, longing for the consoling and inspiring protection of the Virgin Mary that we, the Greeks, have associated with love, care for the weak, and sensitiveness.

I hope these values continue to inspire us.”

Orthodox Times