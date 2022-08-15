Death toll from fireworks blast at Yerevan market grows to seven — emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 15./TASS/. The body of a seventh victim of an explosion at a fireworks storage area at market in Yerevan was recovered from the rubble, Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situation’s Spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said on Monday.

“Rescuers have just recovered another body from the rubble. At the moment, we have seven fatalities,” Kostanyan wrote on his Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russia’s authorities). The search-and-rescue operation continues, he added.

According to the emergencies ministry, more than 60 people were hospitalized as a result of the explosion. At the moment, 12 people remain in hospitals, their lives are not in danger.

The fire at the Surmalu market has been fully extinguished, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Artyush Grigorian told journalists.

“Work to extinguish the fire has stopped completely. We are concentrating solely on the search and rescue operation. New hotbeds of fire may occasionally appear, but its spread is suppressed,” Grigorian said.

