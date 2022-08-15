350 firefighters, 150 volunteers involved in search and rescue operation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 350 firefighter-rescuers from Yerevan and other cities participated in the efforts to put out the fire at the Surmalu market after the deadly explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement. An additional 150 volunteers are involved in the search and rescue, and firefighting operations.

Rescuers pulled out 10 injured people and 6 bodies from the rubble.

21 vehicles were also pulled out.

The volume of the fire and the collapse area is complicating the search and rescue operation.

The death toll in the explosion stands at 6.

61 people were hospitalized after the blast, but as of August 15 most of them were treated and discharged with 21 still receiving treatment.

16 people are missing.

A strong explosion ripped through the Surmalu market in Yerevan just outside the city center around 13:23, August 14.

The prosecution said the investigators are looking into all possible versions. However the criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.

Initially it was reported that the building which caught fire and subsequently exploded was a fireworks warehouse.

