One killed, 20 injured in Yerevan shopping center blast

One person was killed, 20 were injured as an explosion rocked Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

The National Crisis Management Center was alerted about the blast at t 1:23 today.

The explosion took place at firework store.

Firefighters, doctors and rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

Video posted on social media showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running away from the scene.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu