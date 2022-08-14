Explosion rocks one of Yerevan’s markets, says emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. An explosion rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on Sunday, causing a strong fire, the country’s emergencies ministry said in a statement.

“An explosion rocked the Surmalu market, after which a fire started with the third category assigned. A firefighting and rescue team was sent to the spot, and later two more,” the ministry said.

There are fatalities due to the blast, witnesses told TASS. According to preliminary information, a warehouse of pyrotechnics is on fire.

The number of wounded in an explosion at the Surmalu wholesale market in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan on Sunday has increased to 26, the country’s health ministry reported.

“Twenty-six people that have been wounded in the explosion, are receiving medical treatment at Yerevan’s hospitals,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the emergencies ministry reported one death. Three under-age minors have also been registered among those wounded.

The market is located not far from the center of Yerevan.

TASS