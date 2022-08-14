Explosion in Yerevan: Rescue work will continue all night

Rescue work in the Surmalu shopping center, where an explosion occurred this afternoon, has been going on for more than 7 hours.

The fire was even extinguished, but this was not announced because explosions are sometimes heard, said the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan.

Rescuers will work all night, the area is very thick smoke. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations also said that 20 citizens are looking for their relatives, it is assumed that they may be under the rubble.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of victims has reached 60 people. Doctors assess the condition of 36 of them as moderate, 22 were discharged after examination.

Three people died.

https://news.am/eng/news/716047.html