Any status within Azerbaijan unacceptable for Artsakh – Foreign Minister

Any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministr David Babayan says.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “within Azerbaijan the Armenians living in Karabakh would have neither status, nor independence, nor any special privileges.”

“Well, what can be said here? There is no point in going into details. Let me just say the following. First of all, I want to thank Aliyev for his sincerity. Indeed, neither Azerbaijan nor its leadership has ever misled or deceived about their plans for Artsakh.” David Babayan said in a Facebook post.

Secondly,he added “Karabakh will not have anything as part of Azerbaijan, because there will be no Karabagh at all.

“Moreover, for Artsakh itself, any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable. How could the Jews have any kind of administrative-territorial status within Nazi Germany?” the Foreign Minister concluded.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu