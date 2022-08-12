Canadian FM visits Toronto Armenian Centre

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Canadian MPs Jean Yip and Han Dong visited Toronto’s Armenian Centre.

According to the Armenian National Committee of Canada, this is Joly’s first visit to the Armenian community as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting with representatives of the Armenian National Committee included a comprehensive discussion of the current situation surrounding the Karabakh conflict. The opening of the Canadian Embassy in Armenia, Canada’s support for Armenia’s development and the activities of the Armenian community in Toronto were also discussed.

“We discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Armenia, supporting Armenian democracy, and building a more vibrant community,” Joly tweeted.

A treat to meet Armenian-Canadians here in Scarborough (no matter how small or tall!)



We discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Armenia, supporting Armenian democracy, and building a more vibrant community.

Thank you Sevag and the @ancc_cnac team for hosting us. pic.twitter.com/OR69QMRwNO — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) August 11, 2022

https://news.am/eng/news/715838.html