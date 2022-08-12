Azerbaijani hackers attack Greek City Times after the latter published an article about Aliyev’s regime

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The website of the Greek newspaper Greek City Times was attacked by Azerbaijani hackers for publishing an article about the repression of independent journalists in Azerbaijan, which did not please the authoritarian regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote on his Facebook page, publishing the Twitter post of Greek City Times journalist Paul Antonopoulos.

Paul Antonopoulos tweeted that the Greek City Times was hacked for an hour by Azerbaijani hackers after publishing an article titled ” Attacks against Azerbaijani journalists continue unabated in 2022.”

“Dictator Aliyev, who controls the operations, is unhappy,” wrote Mkrtchyan.

Earlier, the Greek newspaper Greek City Times published an extensive article regarding repression of independent journalists in Azerbaijan. The journalist of Greek City Times presented the attacks on journalists in 2022 and their murders outside the borders of Azerbaijan.

Armen Press