Armenia names first ambassador to Australia | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. At the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Areg Hovhannisyan as Ambassador of Armenia to Australia.

Ambassador Hovhannisyan will be serving concurrently in his current capacity as Ambassador to Japan.

After the appointment, Hovhannisyan said in a statement that serious efforts are needed to utilize the huge untapped potential. “It is a great honor to be the first accredited ambassador of Armenia to Australia,” he said.

