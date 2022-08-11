The Minister of Defence of Cyprus visited the Patriarchate of Jerusalem

At midday on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Minister of Defence of Cyprus, Mr Charalambos Petridis, visited the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, accompanied by the Ambassador of Cyprus to Israel, Mrs Theodora Konstantinidou, and by colleagues from his office, Andreas Iliadis, Andreas Markou, Konstantinos Konstantinou, Dim. Dimitriou, Michael Papastavrou.

The Minister was warmly received by Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem and Hagiotaphite Fathers, saying that he is particularly happy about the visit, that the Patriarchate is inextricably linked by close relations with Cyprus, which he considers an integral part of the nation, and that he follows the developments in Cyprus with lively interest. The Exarchy of the Holy Sepulchre in Cyprus is a testimony of these relations.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem is a small Church, which is raised by the crown of Pilgrimages, the Holy Sepulchre, ensuring the unity of the Churches. The struggle of the Patriarchate is the preservation of the religious status of the city of Jerusalem. The Patriarchate carries out pilgrimage, pastoral and peacemaking work.

On this visit, the Minister offered the Patriarch the emblem of the Ministry of Defense, and Patriarch Theophilos offered him an icon of Jerusalem in a silver plate, an icon of the Sacred Edicule and the book of the History of the Church of Jerusalem by Chrysostomos Papadopoulos.

After giving thanks, the Minister departed to venerate the Holy Sepulchre.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times