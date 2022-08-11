Historic 45th Navasartian Victory Ball an Epic Success for Homenetmen

BY KATY SIMONIAN

This year’s 45th Navasartian Victory Ball lived up to its hype, proving to be the event of the year and the most successful fundraising endeavor in the organization’s history. Held at The Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, members welcomed nearly 700 guests, marking the 45th anniversary of the Navasartian Games.

Steeped in tradition, the program featured a flag ceremony by Homenetmen Scouts and a performance of the American and Armenian national anthems, as well as the organization’s signature melody by Homenetmen’s Evana Grigorian.

The program featured an address by Master of Ceremonies, Charly Ghailian, opening remarks by Victory Ball Committee member, Katy Simonian and the presentation of the night’s highest honors by Homenetmen Western Regional Board Chairman, Hagop Tufenkjian.

The crowd delighted in a series of video montages dedicated to Homenetmen’s many noble programs, including athletics, scouting, Hrashq and Camp Tecuya, the largest Armenian camp ground in the world.

Every detail of the night amplified Homenetmen’s guiding principle: “Elevate Yourself and Others with You.” The legacy of Homenetmen is rooted in its spirit of volunteerism and commitment to public service.

Renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur, Varant Melkonian was named Exemplary Member, for his long-standing commitment to Homenetmen. Melkonian recognized Homenetmen’s multi-generational landscape in his acceptance speech, saying “Homenetmen is a forever young organization. One that connects and unites Armenians of all ages, preserving the Armenian spirit and culture through programs such as Scouts, athletics and social events. Collectively we are all Homenetmen, which is why this award belongs to all of us.”

The highlight of the evening was the inauguration of Mr. and Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian as Honorary Presidents of the 45th Navasatian Games. While accepting their award, the couple expressed their deep sense of joy and hope for Homenetmen’s youth. “My wife and I are so happy to see Homenetmen continue its tradition of public service, giving all of our children a profound sense of connection to their Armenian identity,” said 2022 Honorary President Ara Tchaghlassian. “May the light of the generations that came before us continue to shine, so that we may all enjoy a bright future,” he added.

The evening culminated with music from the acclaimed Eli’s Band, as guests danced the night away, embracing the opportunity to gather and celebrate once again.

The Western Regional Executive Board fulfilled its goal of delivering a successful, meaningful Victory Ball, embracing the 45th Anniversary of the Navasartian Games as a unique opportunity to celebrate the Armenian community Homenetmen has faithfully served for decades. “Homenetmen is a proud family of Armenians who believe in educating and elevating our youth through athletics, scouting and public service. In the wake of the two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Western Regional Board believes it is our duty to build and inspire our new generations of volunteers and leaders,” said Hagop Tufenkjian, Western Regional Executive Board Chairman. “The Victory Ball marks the first day of a bright new era, full of the same beautiful traditions, for Homenetmen,” he added.

On the night’s historic significance, Victory Ball Committee Chairman, Steve Artinian said it best – “The 45th Navasartian Victory Ball is an opportunity to celebrate Homenetmen’s contributions to our community, as we are inspired to perpetuate the beauty of our Armenian heritage and culture to promote peace and good citizenship for years to come.”

The success of the Victory Ball has set a strong precedent of excellence, making Homenetmen a powerful example of service and leadership across the Armenian community.

Katy Simonian is a member of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.

Asbarez