Construction, real estate trade grows in Armenia ￼

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Construction volumes grew 12,7% in the first half of 2022, the Armenian Statistical Committee said.
According to the data, by current prices a total of 149 billion 030,6 million drams of construction was carried out.
Furthermore, 37 billion 446,6 million drams of construction was carried out with government funds (1,8% growth), and another 5 billion 510,8 million drams of construction was carried out with municipal funds (92,6% growth).
1 billion 476,5 million drams of construction was carried out with funds from humanitarian assistance (79,8% growth, 69 billion 062,6 million drams with funds of organizations (27,2% growth), and funds of population 35 billion 534,1 million drams (5,1% drop).
According to information gathered from the Cadastre Committee, municipalities and other registration offices, in the end of 2021 the housing stock in Armenia stood at 19,256 multi-apartment buildings with 448,938 apartments, another 422,217 houses, while the total space of the dormitory stock and temporary residential area stood at 264,047 sq.m.
In the first half of 2022, a total of 96,535 real estate transactions were carried out, out of which 37,322 were sales, 5,093 were rents, 12,487 were collaterals, 18,624 – inheritance, 13,281 – primary registration and other transactions.
Of all the transactions, 26,964 pertained to apartments, 20,418 to houses, 36,326 to plots of land – from which 22,182 were of agricultural significance.
In the previous year’s same period, the real estate trading transactions stood at 24,961, while this year the number grew to 27,192.
İlk yorum yapan siz olun