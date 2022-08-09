Three artists from Armenia will travel to Brussels for their creative residency

Three Armenian artists will spend a month in the prestigious Villa Empain in the heart of Europe

July 28, 2022

Creative Armenia and the Boghossian Foundation are excited to announce the names of the 2022 East-West Residents – three vibrant Armenian artists from across the fields who will travel to Brussels, Belgium for a one-month creative residency at the Villa Empain, a cultural haven in the heart of Europe.

The residents are art director and animator Tigran Arakelyan, visual artist Gayane Avetisyan, and writer Anna Davtyan. In August and September of 2022, the three Armenian artists will venture to the Villa Empain to develop their cutting-edge creative projects, make connections with fellow artists from all around the world, collaborate with their European counterparts, explore Belgium and its boisterous art scene, and introduce contemporary Armenian arts and culture to the European discourse.

“We are delighted to support these bright Armenian artists,” said Garin Hovannisian, founding director of Creative Armenia. “And look forward to their new creations and collaborations with their European counterparts.”

This year’s East-West Residency marks the fourth edition of the program, developed by Creative Armenia and in partnership with the Boghossian Foundation. First of its kind in Armenia, the residency has already allowed many renowned Armenian artists, including the art director and calligrapher Ruben Malayan, art historian and curator Vigen Galstyan, filmmaker and producer Ophelia Harutyunyan, dancer and choreographer Rima Pipoyan, and writer and curator Tigran Amiryan, to pursue new creative endeavors and partake in an exciting cultural exchange.

“We are proud of this partnership and to strengthen our link with Armenia through this ambitious program,” said Louma Salamé, General director of the Boghossian Foundation. “The Foundation’s doors are open since more than a decade and welcoming leading Armenian artists represents a richness for the exchanges that take place within the residence.”

You can learn more about the residents and the program at creativearmenia.org/residency.

The East-West Residency is a collaboration of Creative Armenia and the Boghossian Foundation, which entered into a partnership in 2018. Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talents across the arts. The Boghossian Foundation was created in 1992 by Robert Boghossian and his two sons, Jean and Albert, jewelers of Armenian origin, with the primary objective of contributing to development and education.

