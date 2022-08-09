The Ecumenical Patriarch visited the Fire Department of Constantinople

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis and members of the Omogeneia, visited early this morning, August 9, the Fire Department of the Metropolitan Municipality of Constantinople, where he was received by its Head, the Secretary General of the Municipality.

The Ecumenical Patriarch thanked on behalf of the Omogeneia the officers of the Fire Department for their superhuman efforts in extinguishing the fire and saving the inmates of the Valouklis Nursing Home, and he offered them gifts of gratitude.

Photos: © Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times