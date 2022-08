Armenia supports “One China” principle – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia supports “One China” principle, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The comments follow the recent escalation in the Taiwan issue.

“Armenia has repeatedly expressed its position that it supports the “One China” principle. Our position is unchanged,” the Spokesperson said.

