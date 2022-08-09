Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Received by HAH Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew; Announces $350,000 In Financial Support for the Balikli Greek Hospital￼

August 9, 2022

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Received by HAH Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew; Announces $350,000 In Financial Support for the Balikli Greek Hospital





ISTANBUL— His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived in Istanbul for the third Centennial Pilgrimage and was received at the Phanar by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.



During the meeting, His Eminence informed Patriarch Bartholomew that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has secured an initial amount of $350,000 toward rebuilding efforts and the relief of those displaced after a fire destroyed parts of the Balikli Greek Hospital four days ago.



“The Hospital is a historic building and a vital institution that today cares for our elderly sisters and brothers residing in the city,” His Eminence said, affirming a statement he issued last week. “Today, I was happy to inform His All-Holiness that our Omogeneia has responded immediately to our call to mitigate material damages:



“The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Leadership 100 Fund has committed $100,000.



“The Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, has committed $100,000, while the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society has committed $50,000.



“In addition, our Church has committed another $100,000 and we expect this amount to increase through fundraising.”



His Eminence will be visiting the Balikli Greek Hospital in the next few days. The hospital, located in the Zeytinburnu district, suffered extensive damage during a devastating fire on August 4, 2022.



Panagia Soumela and Honorary Doctorate by the University of Aegean



On August 14, the Archbishop will journey to the historic Panagia Soumela Monastery to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy on the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos with His All-Holiness. Located high in the mountains near the city of Trebizond, the monastery has remained the symbol of Pontian Hellenism for sixteen centuries.



On September 5, His Eminence will travel to Chios, Greece, where he will be conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of the Aegean.



His Eminence’s public schedule can be accessed at www.goarch.org/news/archbishop/schedule

