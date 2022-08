44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian men’s team at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai won the silver medal.

The final results were reported after the Uzbekistan-Netherlands game ended 2,5-1,5.

India’s second team won bronze.

Armenia and Uzbekistan both had equal ranking before going into the final round.

