44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia faces Spain in last round – LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian men’s team is facing Spain in the last round of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. Armenia and Uzbekistan have equal points and are both leading the standings.

The men’s team had 8 victories, defeating Madagascar, Andorra, Egypt, Austria, England, Azerbaijan and India, while losing to Uzbekistan and having a draw with USA.

Meanwhile, the Armenian women’s team is competing against Croatia. After 10 rounds, the women’s team is ranked 18th in the standings, having 7 victories (Botswana, Norway, Ireland, Indonesia, England, Israel and Romania), and having lost to Estonia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The tournaments are broadcast live via the following link.

Armen Press