The property of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem became target of radical squaters (VIDEO)

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, radical squatters of unknown origin occupied the property of the Patriarchate of Holy Sion, around the chapel and near the School building, bringing tables and a bed covers, intending to settle permanently.

The Patriarchate strongly protested against the repeated flagrant violation of this pilgrimage site and, by reporting it to the Police, demanded the removal of these dangerous people.

The police freed the area from them.

The Patriarchate unequivocally condemns this illegal action and intends to take all the necessary legal measures to bring justice.

Orthodox Times