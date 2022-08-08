Number of tourists visiting Armenia in January-July reaches 770 thousand

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. As of August 1, the number of tourists visiting Armenia reached 770 thousand, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan wrote on his Facebook page. In July alone, the number of tourists was 188,856.

A few days ago, at the press conference held in the press hall of ARMENPRESS, the Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia Sisian Boghosyan stated that the most tourists, about 56 %, come to Armenia from Russia, followed by Iran, Germany, Georgia, USA. He informed that with various tourist products and offers they are trying to activate both the traditional target markets and attract new destinations.

In terms of attracting tourists to Armenia, the Tourism Committee has identified France and the UAE as new source markets.

Armen Press