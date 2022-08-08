Men’s chess team of Armenia defeats Azerbaijan. Olympiad

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The men’s chess team of Armenia defeated the Azerbaijani national team in the penultimate round of the World Olympiad.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 10th round of the Olympiad in Chennai, India, the Armenian men’s national team competed with the Azerbaijanis and won 3:1. Robert Hovhannisyan and Gabriel Sargsyan celebrated victory. Hrant Melkumyan and Manuel Petrosyan both ended in a draw.

So far, the national team led by Arman Pashikyan celebrated 7 victories against the national teams of Madagascar, Andorra, Egypt, Austria, England, India (first and second teams), and the match with the USA ended in a draw. The Armenian team lost to the national team of Uzbekistan.

There is one more round. As of now, the Armenian team is still the leader. However, the results of the other teams are not yet known.

Armen Press