Elder Metropolitan of Derkoi visited the Children’s Village of Proti

On the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022, Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, accompanied by the Hierodeacon Daniel Zafiris and the Cantor Raphael Karavasileiadis, went to the Holy Patriarchal Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior on the island of Proti, where the Patriarchal Camp is housed.

He was warmly welcomed by the children of the camp and by the Director of the Children’s Village and the Archon Primicerius of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Mr. Diamantis Komvopoulos, and he joined the lunch, where he also attended the children’s musical program.

Orthodox Times