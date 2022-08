Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew chants the Paraklesis Supplication Canon (VIDEO)

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew , on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7, at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George, at the Phanar, prayed the Great Paraklesis Supplication Canon to the Most-Holy Theotokos , during which he chanted from the Patriarchal Analogion.

https://fb.watch/eMQWdiyvPg/

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times