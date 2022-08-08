44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian men’s team defeats Azerbaijan in Round 10

The men’s chess team of Armenia defeated the Azerbaijani national team 3:1 in the 10th round of the 44th Chess Olympiad under way in Chennai, India.

Robert Hovhannisyan and Gabriel Sargsyan defeated their opponents, while Hrant Melkumyan and Manuel Petrosyan played a draw.

The Armenian national team has also defeated Madagascar, Andorra, Egypt, Austria, England, India (first and second teams), played a draw with the US and lost to Uzbekistan.

There is one round left in the Olympics. As of now, the Armenian team is still the leader. However, the results of the other teams are not yet known.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu