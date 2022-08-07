Toronto-Armenian Migan Megardichian named one of Canada’s top women in cybersecurity

Toronto-Armenian lawyer Miganoush (Migan) Megardichian was recently named one of the top 20 Women in Cybersecurity by IT World Canada.



Megardichian advises on privacy and data ethics with a focus on enterprise cloud services and AI initiatives in her current role at TELUS’ Data and Trust Office. In 2018, she was appointed a City of Toronto Councillor to replace Chin Lee, who had stepped down to run in a provincial election. She has held various roles in cybersecurity at Volkswagen Canada, the American Bar Association’s Privacy, the Cybersecurity and Digital Rights Committee, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).



Megardichian, a member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church of Toronto and a resident of Scarborough Centre, speaks Armenian, Persian, French, Spanish, and Russian. She is also a Taekwondo Black Belt and a board member of Skate Ontario and Freestyle Canada.



“On behalf of the Holy Trinity Armenian Church’s Parish Council and the parishioners, Rev. Archpriest Fr. Zareh Zargarian extends sincere congratulations to Migan on this great achievement. May her ambition, hard work, and achievements inspire the young generation of our community to work relentlessly towards their goals,” the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church said in a statement.



The Top Women in Cybersecurity Celebration is an initiative created by IT World Canada in association with the Women in Security and Resilience Alliance (WISECRA) and the Canadian Women in Security Forum to honor the women who have advanced the Canadian security industry.

