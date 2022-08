Olympics: Armenia’s women’s team win

In the 9th round of the World Chess Olympiad taking place in Chennai, India, the Armenian women’s team met the Romanian team and won 3-1.

Anna Sargsyan, Mariam Mkrtchyan and Susanna Gaboyan won, and Elina Danielian lost.

The Armenian team with 14 points share the 5th-9th places.

