Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the evening of August 6, private of the Armenian Armed Forces Nver Gevorgyan (born in 2002), was wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in a combat position located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The serviceman’s life is not in danger, the Ministry of Defense reports.

