Armenia Wins Again and Continues Its Sole Lead in Chess Olympiad

Haykaram Nahapetyan

CHENNAI, India — The Armenian chess squad defeated India 2.5:1.5 in the eighth round of the World Olympiad that continues to take place in India. With ties on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th boards, the outcome of the game was determined on the top board between GM Gabriel Sargsyan and one of India’s best grandmasters (GM) Pentala Harikrishna. Considering the results of the games among other the top challengers (Germany, United States, Uzbekistan), only victory would allow Armenia to remain on the top. The somewhat prolonged and hard match ended with Sargsyan’s victory allowing the squad led by him to continue the sole lead.

Today, on August 7, the Armenian GMs will compete against Uzbekistan. So far, Armenia and Uzbekistan are the only teams with zero defeats. Chess.com reported extensively on Armenia’s matches today.

Indian chess player and reporter Saravannan noted: “Continuing their remarkable run in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, the 12th-seeded Armenia defeated second-seeded India 2.5-1.5 and maintained their sole lead with 15 match points at the end of the eighth round. GM Gabriel Sargissian [Sargsyan] of Armenia continued to excel on the top board by defeating GM Pentala Harikrishna of India for the deciding victory for the tournament leader.”

The Armenian female squad lost to Georgian players and currently occupies the 9th horizontal. It will compete with Romania on August 7.

