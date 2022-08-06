The Transfiguration of our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ

Today, August 6, we celebrate the remembrance of the great event of the Transfiguration of our Lord.

Jesus Christ, speaking to his disciples about the dangers that would follow, betrayal, the Cross, and death, revealed to them the wilful passion, His death, and the Resurrection from the dead.

He also prepares them for what they themselves would then experience as imitators of His saving work, both by pagans and by the enemies of the Christian teaching over the centuries.

So the Savior Christ, wanting to give his disciples a taste of eternal life a few days before the passion, received three of his disciples, Peter, James, and John, and ascended them to Mount Tabor. There He transformed and His face shone, and He appeared as light. Prophets Moses and Elias (Elijah) appeared with Christ the Savior, talking to Him.

The God-man took only the three disciples, Peter, James, and John, because Peter believed deeply in Christ, John loved him firmly and permanently, and James had the strength to be martyred later. He brought the prophets Moses and Elias to correct the impressions regarding who He was until then; was He Elias, John, the Baptist, or someone from the prophets?

The Holy Fathers set August 6 the day for the Transfiguration of the Savior, 40 days before the celebration of the Universal Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross on September 14.

Let us invoke the grace of the Savior Christ, praying that the light of the Transfiguration shines in our souls as well, which the disciples experienced, as a subtle spiritual aura, according to the spiritual power and the choice of each of them.

Source: Church of Cyprus

