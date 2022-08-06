Symphonic Yerevan Festival to open with bassoon and piano music

The opening concert of the Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival will take place in the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall on August 12. The music lovers will enjoy the performances of Nikolay Poghosyan (bassoon) and Anahit Dilbaryan (piano). The concert program features the works for bassoon and piano by Alexandre Tansman, Paul Hindemith, Henri Dutilleux, Antonio Torriani, and piano preludes of Claude Debussy.

Nikolay Poghosyan says that participating in the Symphonic Yerevan Festival is a prominent event, and the honor of the opening is even more obliging, and they are trying their best to have a pleasant evening.

The musician notes that many works were written for bassoon and piano in different periods. During the evening they will present the works of French, Polish, German and Italian authors of the 20th century. Nikolay Poghosyan says that some of the works have been performed in Armenia by him before, but Antonio Torriani’s Divertimento on themes from Donizetti’s “Lucie di Lammermoor” for bassoon and piano will be performed in our country for the first time.

The Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival is organized by Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC, President Konstantin Ishkhanov).

The festival is being conducted with the support of Yerevan Municipality. The Symphonic Yerevan will present to classical music lovers with 14 concerts. During 14 days an abundant music program will be performed by outstanding musicians. Alexey Shor is the Composer-In-Residence for the festival.

Panorama.AM