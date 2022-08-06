My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – See the newest photos from the filming in Greece

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is a reality and Nia Vardalos with the rest of the cast and crew were in Athens for the filming.

According to Proto Thema, filming in Athens started at 8:00 am yesterday and vans, caravans, cars, special sets, changing rooms, and even two ships, “Amfitritis” and “Panorama” were used.

The Greek-Canadian actress, screenwriter and producer uploaded through her profile on Instagram, snapshots from the time of filming, along with the rest of the cast and crew.

In the caption of her post, she wrote:

“Well… that is a wrap on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3! I am overwhelmed with emotions, so much relief and gratitude all day, and now hot tears are pouring down my face. Thank you crew, cast, producers, studio, financiers and our new friends in the town of Varipatades, Corfu, Greece. In these difficult times we are living in, it’s extremely appreciated when magic happens.”

Look at the photos:

Almost 20 years after the release of the first film, Vardalos is back again, as Toula Portokalos. The beginning of filming took place on Wednesday, June 22, in Plaka, and later in Rafina, Sounio and Corfu.

