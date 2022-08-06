Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California

California authorities destroy hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars for drug cartels every year.

State and local governments have joined forces to destroy farms, which have exploded in number over the past few years, siphoning precious water from the drought-hit state, writes the Washington Examiner.

Investigators in Southern California have discovered that illegal farms are run by Mexican, Armenian and Chinese cartels.

Last year there were 750 illegal groves in the district. In 2022, this number will be reduced to 350 thanks to the work of the Cannabis Eradication Group.

Authorities discover farms by tips from residents or by flying over the area. According to Fuchs, the Armenian cartels mostly operate on closed farms, while the Mexican and Chinese cartels prefer to work outdoors.

According to Fuchs, the cartels are well armed, which makes the work of investigators extremely dangerous.

https://news.am/eng/news/715156.html