BARTHOLOMEW, IERONYMOS AND EPIFANIY TO VISIT KAVALA IN EARLY SEPTEMBER

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kiev are going to visit Kavala and Thassos in early September.

This was announced at a press conference by Metropolitan Stephanos of Philippi, Neapolis and Thassos along with the local authorities.This pilgrimage is going to take place from 3 to 6 of September 2022 on the occasion of the first official celebration of the Synaxis of the Saints of Thassos and will include specific ecclesiastical and cultural events in Thassos, Chrysoupolis and Kavala according to the announced program.

This visit was planned two years ago, but due to the pandemic it did not take place.

Along with the Metropolis of Philippi, the Vice-District of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, the Municipalities of Kavala, Thassos and Nestos, the Chamber of Kavala and the International Hellenic University (IHU) will actively participate in the event.

The invitation on behalf of Metropolitan Stephanos to the Ecumenical Patriarch, the Archbishop of Athens and the Metropolitan of Kiev for their visit to the Holy Metropolis was addressed through the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece at the beginning of February 2022 and was accepted by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.

The Metropolis expects Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kiev and All Ukraine to accept the invitation.

The final Program of this important visit was formulated on July 29, 2022 after the meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch and was presented yesterday at the Press Conference.

After the final Program has been drawn up, this week an invitation will be sent on behalf of Metropolitan Stephanos to the President of the Hellenic Republic, Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, to honour with her high presence these important and historic events of the Metropolis.

It goes without saying that the relevant invitations will also be sent to the Metropolitans and to the leaders of the city, but also of the wider region.

