After the Supreme Court’s Ruling, the State of Kansas Approved Abortion by Referendum

Tim Daniels

(ZENIT News / Kansas City, 05.08.2022).- The State of Kansas held a referendum on Tuesday, August 2, to put to vote the possibility of restricting abortion in that State or if its Constitution should be kept as it is written at present. Six out of 10 voters voted in favour of keeping abortion as it stands, whereas four out of 10 were in favour of restricting it. Hence Kansas’ lawmakers are unable to legislate open restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. In Kansas mothers can kill the babies in the womb up to the 20th week.

President Biden greeted the result of the referendum. ”This vote states clearly what we already know: the majority of Americans believe that women must have access to abortion and must have the right to take their own decisions in matters of health.” The President also assured that the U.S. Government would continue promoting measures to facilitate abortion in the country.

One of those unilateral actions happened the day after the Kansas referendum: on Wednesday the U.S. President signed an Executive Order that facilitates abortion; this is Biden’s second such action in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturned the Roe vs Wade case and Planned Parenthood vs Casey.

In connection with this latest Executive Order, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, President of the Pro-Life Activities Committee of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of the United States, issued the following statement in response:

“Even before the Dobbs’ decision, my brother Bishops and I implored the Nation to stand next to needy mothers and to work together to protect and to support the women and children. The continuous promotion of abortion costs lives and harms irremediably vulnerable pregnant women, their families and society. It is a mistaken direction at a moment in which we should work to support women and build a culture of life. I continue asking the President and all our elected officials to increase their support and care of mothers and babies, instead of facilitating the destruction of defenseless and voiceless human beings. May the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Patroness of our Nation, intercede for us, while we advocate the protection of human life and work for solutions that help every mother and every child to flourish.”

Zenit