Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke begins new HCHC appointment

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America received Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Archdiocesan Headquarters in Manhattan.

Fr. O’Rourke received the Archbishop’s blessing with the official commencement of his appointment as Hellenic College Holy Cross Chief of Staff. Also present was Direct Archdiocesan District chancellor, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Elias Villis.

Orthodox Times